Movie Reviews

‘Wolfwalkers’ review: A visually stunning tale about personal growth and found friendship

Courtesy of TIFF
Allyson Johnson

Allyson is a New England based writer, who has been a film critic since 2012. She is a member of the Boston Society of Film Critics, the Boston Online Film Critics Association, and the Online Film Critics Society, along with being a Tomatometer approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. Her writing can also be found at CambridgeDay.com, ThePlaylist.net, VagueVisages.com, RogerEbert.com, TheMarySue.com and elsewhere.

Previous Article'Minari' review: Steven Yeun balances family and the American Dream in A24’s latest, warmest drama
No Newer Articles