Book Reviews

‘No True Believers’ review: Rabiah York Lumbard sheds light on the rise of Islamophobia in her debut YA novel

Crown Books for Young Readers
Sabrien Abdelrahman

Sabrien Abdelrahman is a student at the College of William & Mary, where she also works as a Writing Resources Center consultant. When not obsessing over books, she is likely attempting some writing of her own or binging performance poetry videos on YouTube.

Previous Article'Scavenge the Stars' review: Tara Sim's newest retelling is full of revenge and slow burn romance
Next Article'The Expanse' Season 5, Episodes 1-3 review: the Roci crew splits while the Belters rise up