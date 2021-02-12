Movie Reviews

A Nightmare Wakes review: Every book lover’s worst nightmare

Shudder
Yasmin Kleinbart

Yasmin Kleinbart is a 20 something hiding in Orange County, California. She loves to watch movies with a craft beer in one hand and pad thai in the other.When she's not writing about entertainment, she's participating in nerd trivia at the bar or trying to beat the Water Temple in The Legend of Zelda.

Previous Article5 books to read if you love 'To All the Boys'
Next Article'WandaVision' 1x6 review: "All-New Halloween Spooktacular"