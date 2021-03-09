‘Act Your Age, Eve Brown’ review: Talia Hibbert’s ‘Brown Sisters’ series ends on a hopeful, romantic note

Talia Hibbert’s books are like the warmest, brightest ray of sunshine. They make you feel good about yourself and the world, despite everything going on around us. Act Your Age, Eve Brown, the last in the Brown sisters series, is a perfect, if not bittersweet, finale to what will end up being one of my favorite book series.

Eve Brown is an endearing young woman with a heart of gold and a penchant for helping others. When her parents give her an ultimatum that she must “act her age” and get a job or be cut off from her trust fund allowance and kicked out of the house, Eve leaves. She finds herself in Skybriar, a charming village far from home. Desperate for a job, she stumbles in on interviews for a chef at a bed and breakfast. The owner, Jacob Wayne, is the grump to Eve’s sunshine. He has poured his heart and soul into this bed and breakfast, and he won’t have Eve’s brand of chaos anywhere near his work.

Despite a few bumps in the road, the two grow to respect each other and care for one another, realizing that they have a lot more in common than they initially judged. Jacob is a calm, reasonable influence on Eve, and Eve brings joy and sweetness where Jacob is more reserved.

And when they finally come together, it was steamy and worth the wait! Hibbert writes romances that feel real and beautiful. You can feel the passion and the love radiating through the story, even when the other couples from the last two books show up, Chloe and Red, Zaf and Dani—they’re relationships feel so authentic. It’s such a delight to read.

Hibbert has a knack for writing light, hilarious, and swoon-worthy books that also aren’t afraid to tackle some heavier topics. I always feel empowered after reading one of Hibbert’s stories—like if Chloe, Dani, or Eve can face their challenges head on (and find the love of their lives while doing so), so can I.

Although they’re fictional characters, it’s easy to fall in love with the Brown sisters, their family, and significant others like their old friends. Their closeness and love for each other is so refreshing to read, especially in a time when most of us have been isolated from everyone.

Hibbert also puts care and consideration when writing about mental health. As someone who has anxiety, reading about Zaf’s coping mechanisms in the previous book, Take A Hint, Dani Brown, was so helpful. In Act Your Age, Eve Brown, autism isn’t a label in this book, but a part of Jacob’s identity and one that Eve is beginning to acknowledge. It doesn’t change anything about her self image; it just clears up some things that she’s felt and dealt with in the past.

Hibbert’s series is extraordinary, and I cannot wait to read Talia Hibbert’s future books (I’m already happily working my way through her backlist). I listened to the majority of this book on audio, which I highly recommend. Ione Butler’s narration elevates an already lovely book. If you haven’t read this series, I urge you to listen to the audiobooks. Adjoa Andoh also does a terrific job of narrating the first book in the series, Get A Life, Chloe Brown. Both Butler and Andoh make each character sound unique, and their reading improves upon the already hilarious and fun book.

Thank you, Talia Hibbert, for a remarkable series. I can’t wait to revisit them and enjoy the Brown sisters’ journeys all over again.

Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert released on March 9, 2021.