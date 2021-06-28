TV Reviews

‘Dynasty’ 4×08 review: “Your Sick and Self-Serving Vendetta” pits Jeff and Culhane in a love triangle

Jeff Colby fighting for Mia on Dynasty
Wilford Harewood/The CW
Justin Carreiro

Justin is a fun-loving twenty-something living in downtown Toronto, Canada. He’s an avid TV buff, movie fan, and gamer. In addition to writing for The Young Folks, he has contributed to Entertainment Weekly's The Community, Virgin, TV Fanatic, FANDOM, and his blog, City Boy Geekiness.

Previous Article12 Games To Celebrate Pride
Next Article'Werewolves Within' review: Josh Ruben’s party-game murder mystery is craftier than it is frightening