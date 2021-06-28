‘Dynasty’ 4×08 review: “Your Sick and Self-Serving Vendetta” pits Jeff and Culhane in a love triangle

All these fights on Dynasty over land have ended in a whimper instead of a bang. “Your Sick and Self-Serving Vendetta” tied up two big betrayals that had the potential to grow into epic wars, but instead, the trend of underwhelming stories continued. Dynasty Season 4 needs to get back on track to embrace its full soapy shenanigans. There were a few moments that shined, like the Alexis and Dominique fight in the mine, but overall “Your Sick and Self-Serving Vendetta” was another case of retreads and continuing the same plot loops.

Fallon and Liam teaming up to stop Colin was a bright spot for the plotline. The couple balances each other and each one brings different skills to their plans; it’s one of the reasons why they work well as a pairing. The plot to take down Colin was both their strongest scheme as a couple and also their most sensual (Liam loved every second of that leather catsuit). It’s a shame that the villain they had to defeat was so inconsequential in the grand scheme.

Like, who was Colin? Why did he even matter overall? He had a connection to Fallon’s past with some new backstory, but he became just another villain of the week who popped up to cause a bit of trouble. If Dynasty doesn’t bring him back, he’s basically a minor faceless enemy, and the steps taken to find out about his affair are just filler. Dynasty could’ve turned this into a grander scheme about someone plotting to sabotage Fallon growing Fallon Unlimited. Instead, it’s a one-off ploy by a petty former classmate who saw an opportunity to get their revenge.

Plenty of wasted potential of what this could’ve been for Dynasty Season 4. If anything, Fallon making her company public and somebody (possibly Blake or a more prominent villain?) will use that opportunity to steal the company from under her. That is the type of soapy energy the “Your Sick and Self-Serving Vendetta” storyline needed.

The forming love triangle between Jeff, Mia, and Culhane will soon become very messy. Mia has every right to date around and explore her options—she’s single and can do whatever she wants to do. But, does she really have to date two best friends? That history alone will no doubt make things very awkward in the future, and it’s a huge red flag. Though, Culhane was worse in this matter because of his strong friendship with Jeff. Did he really need to put his friendship with Jeff at risk? Jeff was up front about his intentions and Culhane knew how his friend felt; he was being selfish by changing his mind afterwards and not being honest about his feelings before. It’s a shame that Jeff and Culhane’s friendship could end over liking the same person; they had one of the strongest friendships on Dynasty.

Sam cheating on Ryan with Fletcher was a huge step back in his character development. He and Fletcher had legitimate issues about honesty and the priorities in their relationship. Regardless of Fletcher now being single and prioritizing Sam, it doesn’t mean that their other issues don’t go away. This situation is a complete reverse to Sam being the other person in Fletcher’s relationship; now it’s Sam being the one conducting a physical and emotional affair with someone else. We called it in previous reviews: Sam and Ryan aren’t meant to be—their relationship won’t last long. This cheating will only be the final nail in the coffin. Though, Sam shouldn’t jump from Ryan to Fletcher either based on Dynasty Season 3.

Cristal’s recent diagnosis with the tumor could be Dynasty’s way of writing out the character. Cristal hasn’t had an easy time on the show, especially since her character had three changes (both from a story standpoint and an actress portrayal). Why can’t she simply get her happy ending? And with Adam now being the Chief of Staff, he’ll be thrown in the middle of keeping the secret from Blake. This could tear the family apart if Cristal is open with Blake soon.

Dominique and Blake winning in their battle against Alexis was a short-lived victory. Dominique didn’t need to betray Alexis so viciously, especially after her finally having an ally to get back at those who looked down on her. Everything was falling apart around them; the sinking house was the perfect metaphor because the growing tension didn’t have the foundation to stand on its own anymore. Something had to give to restore balance and power back to the manor.

On the other hand, if the betrayal was needed to get to the epic catfight in the mine, I’d gladly make that payment. The catfight felt like it was pulled from the pages of the original series—Dynasty needs more of these campy scenes because they inject plenty of energy into the show. We haven’t had dramatic encounters like this since Dynasty Season 1. And with Alexis and Dominique both trapped in the fallen diamond mine, plenty of drama could erupt between them.

Dynasty airs new episodes Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on The CW and streams Saturdays on cwtv.com.