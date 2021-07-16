Album Review: Kevin Daniel – ‘Been Here Before’

Americana/country-rock artist Kevin Daniel releases his sophomore album, Been Here Before, a 12-track collection recorded at two places, Echo Mountain in Asheville, North Carolina, and Brooklyn, New York with Sean Walsh.

Been Here Before follows on the heels of Daniel’s debut album, Things I Don’t See, which collected vast praise from the media.

Along with touring the U.S, Costa Rica, and the UK, playing more than 100 shows per year, Daniel has performed at SXSW and Mountain Jam. Even during 2020, he delivered 50 live streams.

The album begins with “Single In The Center,” an old-school country tune topped by Daniel’s slightly rasping, drawling voice. An oozing organ imbues the harmonics with sleazy coloration. On the chorus, the song takes on delicious resonance and flow.

Highlights include “Don’t See The Light,” a swaggering American song flavored with bluesy country textures and hints of gospel-laced vocals. A dazzling guitar and brightly braying organ inject the tune with galvanizing pizzazz.

The a cappella vocals of “Lovemares” are not only wonderfully charming but emotionally grabbing. “My Oh My” features the dulcet voice of Ashley Joy Hardee, whose Dolly Parton-like tones imbue the song with delicious, bewitching timbres.

“You’re making me cry / Yeh I wish I didn’t love you / Yeh I wish I didn’t have to.”

“Blame Me” delivers sleazy flavors of down-and-dirty country-rock atop a thumping rhythm capped by gleaming, sinewy guitars. Daniel’s voice infuses the lyrics with urgent passion, especially on the mounting chorus, followed by the strident neigh of the organ and a tight, luminous guitar.

Advertisement

A personal favorite, “A Sorrow Laden Song” blends country, R&B, and vague hints of reggae into a luscious glowing tune, rippling with melancholic savors conveyed by Daniel’s tasty, evocative voice.

“Dial Up Pain” conjures up memories of Robert Cray covering an old-time country song, rife with undulating surfaces, crying textures, and soaring twangy vocals, as well as Spanish-flavored horns.

Been Here Before offers scrummy country zest, lying somewhere between outlaw country and bro-country. In other words, old-style country music dripping with heart and soul.

Follow Kevin Daniel Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Spotify

Advertisement