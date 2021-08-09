‘Dynasty’ 4×13 review: “Go Rescue Someone Else” reveals the body in the coffin

The burning question of who was inside the coffin has finally been answered on Dynasty. “Go Rescue Someone Else” eliminated all the suspects and left us with a surprising solution that no one could’ve seen coming. Anders, the quick-witted and stoic Carrington majordomo, died in an accidental car collision on his way to the hospital. Anders had been a series regular since Dynasty’s series premiere, and since he wasn’t the center of any major plots during Dynasty season 4, he was a character deemed “unlikely” to be the victim. Dynasty delivered a twist that was both shocking and satisfying.

For all intents and purposes, Liam seemed like the obvious candidate for the death. He was kidnapped by the mysterious thugs, and Katy had her sights set on stopping Liam from publishing his exposé. All it would’ve taken was one instance for Katy or her minion to kill him after Anders delivered the laptop. I’m glad he survived because it would’ve been too obvious for him to be murdered after he just got married to Fallon. There’s plenty of stories left to tell for this couple, so it’s great that Anders and Fallon saved him in time.

Cristal served as the second most obvious suspect who could’ve died. Between the tumor and the side effects of the trial, everything was lining up for her character to die abruptly. Or, at the very least, go into a coma like Krystal on the original Dynasty. Cristal didn’t have many strong plots during Dynasty season 4, so it wasn’t out of the question of her character being written off. Hopefully, the show will utilize her character better now that she’s survived the operation and will still be in the series.

Still, Anders dying in a car accident was shocking because “Go Rescue Someone Else” teased an injury caused by the explosion. Granted, the soreness triggered a chain of events that led to him crashing into the electrical pole; it had just seemed like a bigger issue had been at play after the laptop detonated. Did anyone else think it could’ve been a heartache or something internal? He kept grabbing his rib and made visible instances of pain—something more seemed like it was coming.

Wilford Harewood/The CW

It’s a shame Kirby didn’t attend her father’s funeral. After she sobers up and realizes what happened, she’s going to live with this guilt for a very long time. Oliver is trash for abandoning her and leaving Alexis/Fallon/Sam to clean up this mess; he is equally at fault for tempting her and leading her down the rabbit hole of drugs. Hopefully, there are no serious repercussions after the trip to the emergency room. I don’t think she’ll die from this OD, especially after Anders just passed away. There is more story for Kirby’s character to tell, like her redemption and possible reunion with Adam.

In Adam’s case, the success of his operation on Cristal is a big milestone for his character. Adam played a huge villain on Dynasty for a long time, so for him to do something heroic like saving Cristal’s life, that redeemed him into being more of an anti-hero. And, repairing his relationship with Blake came at a needed time now that Anders is gone. He’ll no doubt continue manipulating and scheming to get ahead, but this operation served as a positive note in his book and one that made the character more likable. Now, all he needs to do is fix his relationship with Kirby to get back on track.

Sam and Culhane, on the other hand, have only dug themselves a bigger hole with their contractor. Between the money laundering and the physical threats, Leo is going to ruin La Mirage and control the men. Why haven’t Sam and Culhane recorded Leo’s threats? Why haven’t they gone to the FBI or something outside of Leo’s control? Leo is just a crooked contractor with connections in Atlanta. Recording evidence against him would’ve held him in blackmail too and threatened him. Sam and Culhane need to stop playing games and go for the jugular if they want to get rid of Leo.

At least with Alexis and Jeff’s plot, the two were on the same page to get the job done. The former couple is a well-oiled machine who knows how to play up each other’s strengths. Both of their skills were needed to get the information from Jeff’s tech frenemy. Jeff’s newest ambition to go up into space was so ridiculous and made no sense… but it screamed Dynasty. If anyone is going to use their wealth to get up into space first, it will be Jeff Colby. (Or, Blake Carrington if he hears about and tries to match wits.)

“Go Rescue Someone Else” tied up loose ends for most of Dynasty season 4’s current plots. Some characters had a good resolution, but ultimately, we lost a lovable character who had been with us since the beginning. Anders was always the constant force helping the Carringtons to get the job done. Let’s see how the series goes from here and how the group reacts now that their stoic friend is gone.

Dynasty airs new episodes Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on The CW and streams Saturdays on cwtv.com.