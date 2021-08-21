TV Reviews

‘Stargirl’ 2×02 review: Courtney faces her guilt in “Summer School: Chapter Two”

Jenny Jade on Stargirl
The CW
Justin Carreiro

Justin is a fun-loving twenty-something living in downtown Toronto, Canada. He’s an avid TV buff, movie fan, and gamer. In addition to writing for The Young Folks, he has contributed to Entertainment Weekly's The Community, Virgin, TV Fanatic, FANDOM, and his blog, City Boy Geekiness.

Previous Article‘A Tale of a Thousand Stars’ review: An unmissable Boyslove drama
Next ArticleSeptember 2021 New Book Releases: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and the start of Fall