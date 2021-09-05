Book Reviews

‘How We Fall Apart’ review: Katie Zhao’s dark academia thriller exposes the toxicity of competitive academic environments

Bloomsbury YA
Sabrien Abdelrahman

Sabrien Abdelrahman is a student at the College of William & Mary, where she also works as a Writing Resources Center consultant. When not obsessing over books, she is likely attempting some writing of her own or binging performance poetry videos on YouTube.

Previous Article'Only Murders in the Building' review: A love letter to true crime, and the fandoms we create along the way
No Newer Articles