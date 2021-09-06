Movie Reviews

‘Cinderella (2021)’ review: Remake fails to spark any new magic

Amazon Prime
Chelsie Derman

Chelsie Derman studies journalism and professional writing, as well as creative writing, at The College of New Jersey. She also serves as the Arts & Entertainment Editor at her school newspaper, The Signal. When she isn’t writing reviews or anything pertaining to entertainment, you will find Chelsie either writing her novel or watching anything fantasy related.

Previous Article‘How We Fall Apart’ review: Katie Zhao’s dark academia thriller exposes the toxicity of competitive academic environments
No Newer Articles