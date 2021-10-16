TV Reviews

‘Stargirl’ 2×10 review: “Summer School: Chapter Ten” searches for another way to stop Eclipso

Barbara and Beth on DC's Stargirl
Boris Martin/The CW
Justin Carreiro

