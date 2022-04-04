Music Reviews

‘Unlimited Love’ review: Red Hot Chili Peppers work out the kinks with John Frusciante

Jon Winkler

Jon Winkler is a 27-year-old movie/music nerd in Hudson, NH by way of Merrimack, NH. He loves watching, listening to, dissecting, mocking and talking about movies, television, music, video games and comics. He enjoys a good cheeseburger, believes CDs and vinyl are superior, likes to make people smile if they're having a rough day, and is rumored to be Batman (unconfirmed).

Previous ArticleMusic Premiere: Olivia Rox Introduces “Been This Way B4”
No Newer Articles