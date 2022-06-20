‘Orange Blood’ review: Mt. Joy urges us to stop and smell the roses

During the past couple years, many people have felt like they’re in a constant state of uncertainty. On one hand, we want to be responsible and do what we’re “supposed” to do. On the other hand, all we really want is to be free. Free in every possible way one can think of. And what better way to conceptualize that than with folksy guitar strings and a voice to match? Mt. Joy, an indie-rock quintet rooted in Philly, has released their third album titled Orange Blood. Listeners will get a dose of what it’s like to embody a wayward spirit and learn how to appreciate the moment.

Road trips are a major theme here, starting with the title track, “Orange Blood.” Lead vocalist Matt Quinn sings about journeying into the desert with a lover, and leaving the illusion of time in the rear view. “All so human with our guards down / Free from the chains of our ego” — inhibitions be damned! For a short time, the usual monotony of being alive no longer held them back from the importance of honoring their souls’ desires.

“Ruins,” a slow-jam driven by a twangy guitar and muffled percussion, also talks about the catharsis of letting go. In this song, traveling home is where true bliss lies: “Halfway home, I caught you dreamin’ / In the passenger seat, your feet out the window.” In the absence of bills to pay, nine-to-fives, and monetized pastimes, what makes you feel the most alive?

Island Records

Mt. Joy wants you to elevate beyond routine struggles and rejuvenate. But unfortunately, relief is usually temporary. In “Don’t It Feel Good,” he says with great confidence, “I know all good things must come to an end.” Indulging in escapism is fun while it lasts, but blink once and it’s gone. Blink twice, and you’re awake. “Don’t it feel good? Don’t it feel alright? / To get a little stoned and push the mess aside.” The “ooh’s” along the bridge are a lovely addition to his delicate, gravelly tone.

A personal favorite, both lyrically and sonically, is ”Lemon Tree.” The tempo is moderate and steady, but livens up around the second verse, effectively pulling your ear. Here, music is the drug of choice for rebuilding the connection to our subconscious minds. “So someone play guitar for me / I’m ready to leave my body.” Woefully, “Evergreen” predicts that most people won’t ever reach such a state of elation. Since many of us are too busy trying to curate the perfect future, rather than enjoying the beauty of the present: “This is the part where you waste your time worried, wondering.” The classic predicament that we’re all aware of, but still fall for nonetheless.

There is much to improve upon in the grand scheme of things, but even so, the connections that we forge between one another makes it all worth it in the end. In ”Bathroom Light,” we hear the tale of a hookup in a bar: “I don’t question it, I don’t mess with it, I just go, go grab it.” To be shamelessly enamored (with a dash of recklessness) fits the carefree theme perfectly. As well as gives listeners a break from existential pondering. When it comes to love, our worries can appear to dissolve into the shadows. In contrast to the temporary peace felt in “Orange Blood” or “Don’t It Feel Good,” it’s a high that can actually stand the test of time.

Stirring vocals, whimsical piano, and dynamic strings grace this album in all of its wanderlust glory. Advocating for positivity and joy isn’t always easy! Even the less than happy tracks, like “Bang” and “Phenomenon” don’t feel completely hopeless. Now available under Island Records, Mt. Joy’s Orange Blood is definitely worth a listen.

