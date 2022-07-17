Movie Reviews

‘Don’t Make Me Go’ review | Sure it made me cry, but so does cutting onions

Amazon
Allyson Johnson

Allyson is a New England based writer, who has been a film critic since 2012. She is a member of the Boston Society of Film Critics, the Boston Online Film Critics Association, and the Online Film Critics Society, along with being a Tomatometer approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. Her writing can also be found at CambridgeDay.com, ThePlaylist.net, VagueVisages.com, RogerEbert.com, TheMarySue.com and elsewhere.

Previous ArticleRoses and Thorns from The Bachelorette Season 19 Premiere
No Newer Articles