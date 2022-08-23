Movie Reviews

‘The Legend of Molly Johnson’ review: Leah Purcell delivers a captivating performance in revisionist Western

Memento Films
Leonora Waite

Leonora Waite is an avid film buff from southwest Washington state who enjoys discussing and writing about queer history and representation, both in movies and in general. In addition to film writing, she spends much of her time invested in the local arts community, as a podcast co-host, theater technician, and amateur filmmaker. In her free time not spent watching films or writing about them, she enjoys listening to audiobooks on long walks, and spending quality time with friends and family.

Previous Article'Beast' review: Idris Elba battles lion in film prideful of B-movie thrills
Next Article‘The Territory’ review: A fascinating exploration of the people at the frontlines in the fight for the future of the Amazon rainforest