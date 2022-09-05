The 10 must-watch anime of fall 2022

After a summer season that failed to blow minds in terms of sheer output, the fall anime lineup is all but overwhelming with both returning favorites and new, exciting debuts. Highly anticipated series such as the Uzumaki adaptation remains in post-production hell and series such as Tower of God have only just announced a second season on the way, there’s more than enough to keep fans occupied. With one of the most packed lineups in recent memory, get ready for the upcoming fall, because it will be easy to fall behind if not careful.

Pierrot

Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War

We’re the Bleach revival in the Fall season since that’s when it’ll be released in Japan but please note that due to a possible rights possession by Disney here in the states, we may have to revisit this later. That said, good hell they’re going to finish Bleach. The anime was canceled rather unceremoniously while author Tite Kubo was finishing his story’s final arc in Jump, meaning a huge chunk of the saga was never put to animation.

However, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the manga (oh god), that loss will finally be corrected – for better or worse. The Thousand-Year Blood War is the series’ longest arc and contains a huge amount of new reveals for long-standing characters, brand new characters to meet, and long-time mysteries finally getting their resolutions. Whether all of those are worth it or not remains to be seen, as Kubo has stated he wrote the later parts of the arc knowing they would never be animated; suggesting some changes may be needed. The trailers showed so far promise a higher production quality than the week-to-week releases the original series was stuck to. [Travis Hymas]

Season one premieres October 2022

Eight Bit

Blue Lock

While a few of us have kept up with the other soccer anime, Ao Ashi, Blue Lock is the sports anime that is most highly anticipated this upcoming season. Mixing the high-intensity drama of any sports anime with imposing threats greater than any one game, as three hundred strikers from high schools all over Japan are taken and pitted against one another, in a competition where the sole survivor of the “Blue Lock” will become the national team’s striker. Those who have been defeated are banned from joining the team forever, laying players out with a good kick to the shins who strived for success and stardom. Originally written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura, Tetsuaki Watanabe, and Shunsuke Ishikawa direct, from studio Eight Bit who brought us the popular series That Time I Got Reincarnated by a Slime. [Allyson Johnson]

Season one premieres October 9 on Crunchyroll

Chainsaw Man

If you’ve been a long-time watcher of anime, you remember that both the community and the outside perception of anime changed the day Attack on Titan arrived. If you haven’t been a long-time watcher, then it’s very likely Attack on Titan is what converted you into an anime fan.

Chainsaw Man stands poised to explode the medium just like AoT first did and based on what little footage we have seen, that’s exactly what is going to happen. Shonen Jump readers have been anticipating and hyping this inevitability, and for good reason. The premise of a homeless boy gaining the powers of a devil made of chainsaws becoming one of the best literary endeavors of manga far beyond its genre is pretty bold but completely apt. This anime is pretty much guaranteed to be the thing your friends tune in to and will be willing to talk to you about. Also, start expecting a metric ton of Makima cosplay to invade your local cons pretty much immediately. [TH]

Season one premieres October 2022 on Crunchyroll

Cyberpunk Edgerunners

This is where we declare we’d follow Studio Trigger into hell. From the studio that’s delivered us series such as Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill and the film, Promare comes their latest venture, Cyberpunk Edgerunners.

Following a kid living on the streets as he tries to survive amidst a rapidly changing world of technology and body-modification obsessed, we watch as his story begins as he decides to stay alive by becoming an Edgerunner, a Mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk. Possessing the kinetic, energized animation style they’re known for, the trailer alone plunges viewers straight into the visual mayhem. Electrifying to take in, it’s one of the most exciting new anime of the season. [AJ]

Season one premieres September 13 on Netflix

Netflix

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean part two

One of our picks for the best anime of 2021, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean returns for part two. Travis praised the first series for how it handled its depiction of female characters in this oft exaggerated and heightened world, further singing its praise by writing “The first portion of Stone Ocean has already gone to some – pun intended – bizarre places in only beginning to set up the larger story but through unique combat designs and great characters the series retain the excellence that’s always existed in JoJo.” It’s been quite the wait for part two, and with the stark animation and chaotic energy. [AJ]

Season one part two premieres September 1 on Netflix

Bones

Mob Psycho 100 III

There’s plenty of new anime always dropping each season, but few get to end so easily. Mob Psycho 100 will be one of the series that manages to make it to the finish line with the same studio and team that kicked off the adaptation of One’s other hit manga. This season is poised to finally pay off the series’ longest-running plot threads, leading to what will certainly be another heart-wrenching conclusion in line with the previous seasons.

However, instead of building to a large confrontation, the ending of Mob Psycho is building instead to truly understanding its lead character. Pack some tissues. Knowing what Bones can do with the shackles off and being fully aware they won’t be getting another shot with a series, Mob Psycho 100 III will almost certainly be peak anime. The recently released banger of an unskippable OP seems to agree with that expectation. [TH]

Season three premieres October 5 on Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia Season Six

Following a divisive fifth season due to revisiting narrative formats we’re all too familiar with (training arcs) and a condensed fan favorite (My Villian Academia), even the most cynical of My Hero Academia fans will be scrambling back for season six. The reason? Shit’s about to get real. Think of the training arc in season three which leads straight into Bakugo’s kidnapping and then subsequent rescue.

Add to that even more character drama, more high stakes, and earth-rattling action, and that’s what we have to look forward to. Some of the best moments of season five were the quieter, introspective sequences shared between characters which further highlighted what they have to lose and gain from an upcoming battle, and the promise of that and its setup won’t be forgotten. We’re entering the war era and, if Studio Bones plays it right, it should be one of the most thrilling seasons of the show as well as one of the best-laid arcs of anime in a long time. [AJ]

Season six premieres October 1 on Hulu and Crunchyroll

Wit Studio and CloverWorks

Spy x Family Season One Part Two

Spy x Family became one of the most popular anime series of 2022 in just its first 12 episodes and now, with thirteen more ahead of us to close out the debut season, it’s likely going to rack up even more fans. The setup – a superspy who needs to compile a fake family to save the world – is high stakes yet, the way they approach the day-to-day drama and hijinks of Loid, Yor, and Anya, is relatively simplistic – getting Anya into a private school or getting her to be more physically active in dodgeball.

It’s these low-level escapades paired with the backdrop of Loid being a spy, Yor being an assassin, and Anya possessing the ability to read minds (yet still, charmingly, still being, frankly, dumb) that make for such a hilarious watch. Perhaps one of the funniest series of the year, fans of the manga have been hinting that we haven’t even met one of the core family members yet, proving that one of the series’ best assets is its ability to surprise. [AJ]

Season one part two premieres October 1 on Crunchyroll

Brain’s Base/Drive

To Your Eternity Season Two

Do you enjoy pain and existential suffering? Well, To Your Eternity may be right up your alley. Written and illustrated by Silent Voice manga artist Yoshitoki Oima, the anime’s first season was gorgeously produced, with striking and haunting animation and strong voice performances to help imbue the characters with warmth and humanity so that we were further stricken by their disappearances and loss.

While there’s certainly more horrific anime out there, ones that thrive through bloodshed and characters we’ve come to love being killed or forced to endure extreme suffering, To Your Eternity managed to devastate with simplicity in style and expansive, thought-provoking imagery, especially as our main character continues to grow and evolve into a more empathetic human. Grab tissues, since the show is determined to not allow a single eye to remain dry for the entire season. [AJ]

Season two premieres October 2022 on Crunchyroll

David Production

Urusei Yatsura

Originally launching the career of manga artist Rumiko Takahashi (of Inuyasha fame) Urusei Yatsura has previously been adapted for anime with a run from 1981 to 1986. Announced last year, this new iteration will be directed by Hideya Takahashi and Yasuhiro Kimura from David Production (Fire Force). Once again we’ll follow a deliberately questionable protagonist as he faces off, then plans to wed an alien. It will be interesting to see if there’s a sense of nostalgia plugged into the animation style or if the studio plans to fully reinvent the series for modern sensibilities. [AJ]

Season one premieres October 2022