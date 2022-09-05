TV Features

The 10 must-watch anime of fall 2022

Eight Bit/Bones/MAPPA
Allyson Johnson

Allyson is a New England based writer, who has been a film critic since 2012. She is a member of the Boston Society of Film Critics, the Boston Online Film Critics Association, and the Online Film Critics Society, along with being a Tomatometer approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. Her writing can also be found at CambridgeDay.com, ThePlaylist.net, VagueVisages.com, RogerEbert.com, TheMarySue.com and elsewhere.

Previous Article'Stargirl' season 3 premiere review: "Frenemies – Chapter One: The Murder" teases a Starman power struggle
Next Article'Roswell, New Mexico' series finale review: The alien soap opera ends on a high note