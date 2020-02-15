TV Features

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: 6 questions we have for Season 2

Disney+/Fred Hayes
Ashley Bulayo

Ash is a teenager trapped in a twenty-three year old body. She owes everything she's learned to Lizzie McGuire, Buffy the Vampire Slayer or Unfabulous. She's a pop culture fanatic so yeah, she tend to pray to the entertainment lords begging for MTV to finally hire her. When she's not updating her dog with her life stories, she tweets some pretty cool things from time to time.

Previous ArticleYES NO MAYBE SO Authors Becky Albertalli & Aisha Saeed on canvassing, political activism, and their love letter to Atlanta
No Newer Articles