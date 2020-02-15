High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: 6 questions we have for Season 2

Last week, Disney officially teased the upcoming season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (HSMTMTS). In the two-minute long video, the main cast surrounds a piano to cover the iconic theme song from Beauty and The Beast. Looks like HSMTMTS is going off book this time around. Naturally, many assumed the next season would tackle the original High School Musical 2. However, that may not be the case following season two announcement.

With a few cliffhangers from the season one finale, here are a few things we still have questions for and can’t wait to learn more about in season two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Heads up, major spoilers below!

Does this mean Nini doesn’t attend the performing arts school?

At the end of season one, Nini and Ricky finally resolve their will-they-won’t-they situation that took place throughout all of season. They sealed their relationship with a kiss after Ricky finally expressed his true feelings towards Nini. (The one thing she wanted!) While that’s great, Nini ran into the dean of her dream school, who offered her a spot to attend. What does this mean for the newly established couple? Ah, young love.

Are Miss Jenn and Mr. Mazzara in major trouble?

In episode eight, the cast deals with the repercussions of an unexpected fire from Thanksgiving break. Little did everyone know that the culprits were Miss Jenn and Mr. Mazzara. During the final few minutes of the season one finale, East High’s principal confronts the two of them. Truthfully, the show can’t go on without Miss Jenn so it seems unlikely they’d try to fire her again. However, that’s not to say that she’ll be let off the hook that easily.

Who else can we expect to see from the original cast?

It may have been a long shot, but just about everyone watching the series was hoping to see more cameos from the original cast. Luckily, we did catch a glimpse of Martha Cox (Kaycee Stroh) on the school board, as well as Ryan Evans (Lucas Grabeel). Granted, it was a dream sequence but we’ll ignore that fact. We love a good nostalgic moment so if they can somehow bring the original Kelsi to show off more of her acting chops, we’re here for it. Or how about Vanessa Hudgens since she not only performed as the original Gabriella Montez, but she took on the role of a modern-day Belle in Beastly. Too much of a stretch?

Does this mean the chances for High School Musical 2 and 3 are over?

While we’re still excited to hear that they’ll be taking on Beauty and The Beast, this begs the question of the fate of High School Musical 2 and 3. Are they holding theses storylines off until the season finale? It’s possible. That’d be a great continuation and tribute to the actual show it was adapted from.

Is Gina moving back… for good?

Based on last season, Gina’s character was called back to the show for “one night only.” Now with season two back in the mix, it’s possible she’ll be taking Ashlyn up on her offer to live with her for the remainder of the year. Gina’s character growth came a long way from episode one so it’d be a shame to see that disappear so soon.

What’s going to happen with E.J.?

This is E.J.’s senior year and last chance to give it his all this spring. We’re wondering if he’ll have to go head-to-head with Ricky all over again for the lead role. Better yet, will Ricky even try out for the part as Beast?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was renewed for season two before a single episode of season one aired. There’s currently no official release date for season two, but we’re keeping our eyes on Disney+’s social for all the updates.