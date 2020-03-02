What is Quibi? Everything you need to know about the new streaming service

If you caught the Big Game last month, you might have caught a glimpse of the commercial for the new streaming platform, Quibi. The new video streaming service has been steadily promoted over the past few months and, with its launch slated for April 6, the mobile video platform is vying for everyone’s attention. One question at the forefront of everyone’s mind is: What is Quibi? Here’s a quick rundown on what we know so far.

What is Quibi?

Quibi is new streaming platform that’s fit for the modern era. The streaming service is specifically modeled for the mobile device and will send you content that is 4-10 minutes or less on a daily basis. Their tagline states: “Quick bites. Big stories.” Major actors, producers, and directors have been heavily promoting the platform via YouTube, while keeping it ambiguous as possible.

What shows can we expect to see?

Currently, Quibi has released the following teasers with many additional shows in the works.

Survive starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins. Two seemingly drug-addicted individuals come together to fight for their lives in unexpected ways.

Most Dangerous Game starring Liam Hemsworth and Cristoph Waltz. What price would you pay to stay alive?

Drag queen Sasha Velour takes us behind the scenes of NightGowns in NightGowns with Sasha Velour, which is the biggest drag show she’s ever put on.

The Fugitive starring Kiefer Sutherland and Boyd Holbrook, Holbrook’s character is wrongfully accused of a bombing and Sutherland works against all odds to take him down.

Flipped starring Will Forte, Kaitlin Olson, and Arturo Castro. The three put their own twist on cartels in their own hilarious way.

Elba vs Block starring Idris Elba and Ken Block go against one another to see who’s best in the driver’s seat.

Punk’d with Chance The Rapper. MTV has moved their hit show Punk’d, made popular by Ashton Kutcher in the early 2000s, to Quibi with a brand new host: Chance The Rapper.

Others shows we can expect to watch, but have yet to get teaser trailers are: Royalties (Darren Criss), Nice One! (Ronn Funches), and the highly-anticipated show, Chrissy’s Court (Chrissy Teigen).

So are these scripted series?

Looking at their line-up of shows, you’ll get a range of shows ranging from unscripted, scripted to even docuseries!

But how much is it?

The first 2 weeks after signing-up is free. After that, it’ll cost you $4.99/month (with some ads) or $7.99/month (without ads).

Is it worth it?

True, honest opinion? Give it a shot. With high-profile actors in their queue, this platform could be another charge to your bank statement, but another thing to talk about during your next brunch hangout. The fact that each episode is only 10-minutes or less is also a huge selling point. With so much content thrown at us left and right, having bite-size options will allow you to binge-watch a whole series in one sitting and will have you yearning for more.

Quibi launches on April 6 on iTunes and Google Play. Will you be subscribing?