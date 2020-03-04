The Cast of ‘Gentefied’ on Bringing Authentic Latinx Characters & Experiences to Netflix

With more focus being placed on the Latinx generation, Netflix looks to deliver to us a show in Gentefied that depicts the Latinx community in a more realistic light.

Gentefied centers around a Mexican family that struggles with trying to thrive in their changing neighborhood, in a city where gentrification has become a force that pushes families out of their homes.

All of that would paint Gentefied as a drama, now while it certainly does deliver some dramatic moments throughout its ten 30-minute episodes, the show actually uses comedy to subvert some of its more dramatic elements. That subversion is what actually makes this depiction of a Hispanic family feel truer than what other similar shows have given us in the past.

We at the Young Folks had the pleasure of sitting down with the cast of Gentefied, Joaquín Cosio, J.J. Soria, and Carlos Santos, where we talked about its themes, genre, and the importance a show like this can have on the Latinx generation.

Watch our full interview with the cast of Gentefied below.