Interview: Ana Ortiz Talks About the Importance of Love, Victor

We at the Young Folks had the pleasure of speaking with Ana Oritz about her role in Hulu’s new series, Love, Victor. Coming off of the success of the 2018 film Love, Simon, the show is set in the same world as the film but with new elements thrown into the mix. Focusing more on a Latinx perspective, we follow the journey of a teenager named Victor (Michael Cimino), who is starting over in a new town while at the same time trying to discover his true self.

Playing the mother of Victor, we spoke with Ana about the importance of breaking Latinx stereotypes and the impact the show can have on the LGBTQIA+ community.

Love, Victor is now streaming exclusively on Hulu.

