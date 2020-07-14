Top 10 TV Shows of 2020 (So Far)



4. Vida (Starz)

2020 has been a great year so far with Latinx representation on TV from Gentefied and Love, Victor to the return of One Day at a Time. At the heart of these shows is family, along with an exploration of familial dynamics. Vida is also about family, centered on two sisters with personalities that couldn’t be any more different, who must grieve the loss of their mother and take responsibility for the building and titular bar they inherited. The way Vida explores family is different. It’s fraught, complicated, and messy.

The sisters not only must find a way to financially sustain their business in a gentrifying neighborhood, but they also need to learn how to navigate the secrets and unresolved emotions left in their mother’s wake. Show creator Tanya Saracho gives us a family that chooses each other, much like how the queer community chooses their family. In its final season, Vida utterly transcends expectation by delivering a heartfelt and emotional tribute to sisterhood, queerness, and community. The sisters may have been reunited by the force of their mother’s death, but it’s ultimately their choice to forge ahead together or apart. —Gabrielle Bondi