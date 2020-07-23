How to Survive Being Single Interview: Sebastián and Emiliano Zurita Discuss the Making of Their Amazon Prime Series

While the pandemic has not been kind to any of us. It has been especially cruel towards the single community, which makes Amazon Prime’s new show How to Survive Being Single (Como Sobrevivir Soltero), a perfect show to binge-watch during a lonely night at home.

Filled with laughs, gaffes, and over the top humor How to Survive Being Single follows Mexican actor Sebastián (Sebastián Zurita) as he navigates singlehood after being cheated on by his girlfriend. Relying on his friends for advice, we see Sebastian go through the highs and lows of being newly single.

Although the show can certainly get over the top with its silliness at times, it still finds ways to dissect all kinds of relationships. From marriage to hookups and even polyamorous relationships, How to Survive Being Single considers many of the possibilities one encounters when it comes to finding and being love in today’s world.

The show, created by Sebastián Zurita and his brother Emiliano Zurita, is a Spanish-language scripted series that looks to follow the formula of other famous English-language sitcoms, like Friends, Lovesick and How I Met Your Mother. The biggest difference however comes from the fact that is told from the perspectives of Hispanic characters.

I recently spoke with both Sebastián and Emiliano to discuss the making of their series and their thoughts on the best way to survive being single in 2020. Watch our interview in the video below.

How to Survive Being Single (Como Sobrevivir Soltero) is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

