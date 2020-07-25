Quibi’s ‘Don’t Look Deeper’ Will Have You Questioning Who You Are

Are you scared of AI? Quibi’s new show Don’t Look Deeper might have you questioning your feelings on artificial intelligence if you haven’t thought about it already.

On Friday afternoon, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff brought together the cast and crew of Don’t Look Deeper for SDCC@Home. The panel included cast members Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer, breakout star Helena Howard, director Catherine Hardwicke, and co-creator Jeffrey Liebe.

Don’t Look Deeper focuses its story on Aisha, a teenager growing up in Merced, California, who begins to question everything around her. Based on the trailer, Aisha’s life slowly unravels as she starts to question everything and begins to figure out her origins as an AI.

The genesis of the idea started with Jeffrey and co-creator Charlie McDonnell, fiddling with the idea of how people are perceived and who they want to become. As we’re growing up, these questions arise quite often, and as parents, you have to figure out what exactly you want to share with your kid, and what do you keep from them? All while also asking, what do your children have to stumble on their own?

Don’t Look Deeper focuses on the intricacies of what makes us who we are and how much, as a parent, we share to keep your child living their life without questioning what’s what.

You start to wonder how you can jampack that much action in 10-minute episodes on Quibi. In fact, Don’t Look Deeper was one of the first greenlit shows for the platform. Catherine was ready for the challenge, “I was intrigued by how do you make great 10 minute chapters?”

With this brand new format, Catherine was able to tell the show’s story in two ways: vertical and horizontal. Viewers have two different ways to digest Aisha’s story. You can see it with how the environment affects Aisha, or you could get more intimate with all three main characters. “You can almost be the editor as you’re watching it,” says Catherine.

The characters had their exciting take on the other side of the camera handling things their own ways. “When you look at the story, without giving it all away, what they’re attempting to do, and what [Catherine and Jeffrey] are doing together is bizarre. How does this work? How does this really work in the real world?” says Don.

Helena adds on later, “I really loved this story because, as people have said, it’s very humane. It’s about humanity. It’s just different people with different stories, different experiences, the human experience.”

Perri perfectly wraps up the panel, “[The show] is one with purpose that gets at what makes us who we are and how we’re influenced by those around us.”

The first three episodes of Don’t Look Deeper premieres July 27 on Quibi.

Head to Comic-Con’s Official YouTube Page to watch the full video.

