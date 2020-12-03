TV Features

‘Mandalorian’ Season 2: The ultimate Ahsoka Tano episode guide

mandalorian ahsoka tano clone wars
Lucasfilm
Travis Hymas

Travis began a life obsessed with technology with his cousin's classic Game Boy and a copy of Tetris. He was horrible at it, but has yet to forget that experience. These days, Travis looks to explore the intersection of culture and technology that has come to define our world. When not thinking way too hard about this stuff, he can be found putting a few games of Magic The Gathering and being volunteered to be someone's tech support.

Previous ArticleFrom the Record Crate: The Avalanches - "Since I Left You" (2000)
No Newer Articles