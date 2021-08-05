The soul of the valley is on the line in ‘Cobra Kai’ season 4 trailer

The martial arts comedy-drama Cobra Kai season four dives into the intense competition of the All Valley Karate Tournament. In the official trailer, released by Netflix Aug. 5, the characters prepare for the match, practicing their martial art skills. The trailer also shows a sneak-peak of the actual tournament.

Excutively produced by John Heald (Living The Dream), Jon Hurwitz (Plan B, Blockers), and Hayden Schlossberg (Plan B, Blockers), Will Smith (Life in a Year, The Karate Kid), James Lassiter (Life in a Year, The Karate Kid), Caleeb Pinkett (Life in a Year, Charm City Kings), Susan Ekins (Ocean’s Eight, The Legend of Tarzan), Ralph Macchio (American Gypsies), and William Zabka (Never a Neverland), the fourth season of Cobra Kai will most likely capture the same energy as previous seasons. Cobra Kai is based on the 1984 film The Karate Kid, written by Robert Mark Kamen.

Familiar cast members reprise their roles. All of the cast are as followed: Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory) and Martin Kove (John Kreese) with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O’Brien (Devon), and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver).

The new season has an intense start, which gets emphasized when the narrator says: “The soul of the valley is on the line.”

Check out the official synopsis and trailer below:

COBRA KAI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Cobra Kai season four is slated to be released on Netflix this December.

