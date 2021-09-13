Television

The holiday season turns sour in Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’ teaser

Disney+
Chelsie Derman

Chelsie Derman studies journalism and professional writing, as well as creative writing, at The College of New Jersey. She also serves as the Arts & Entertainment Editor at her school newspaper, The Signal. When she isn’t writing reviews or anything pertaining to entertainment, you will find Chelsie either writing her novel or watching anything fantasy related.

Previous Article‘Montana Story’ review : Haley Lu Richardson is quietly radiant in this classic western melodrama | TIFF 2021
Next Article'Roswell, New Mexico' 3x08 review: An ode to Malex, and why these idiots finally work