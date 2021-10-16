Television

‘The Morning Show’ 2×05 review: “Ghosts” lays the foundation for the rest of the season

AppleTV+
Claire Di Maio

Claire Di Maio lives on the East Coast with a lot of Broadway paraphernalia and enough books to fill a small library. She loves period dramas, firmly believes Frasier is the best 90s sitcom, and will never be over the time she was in the same room as Greta Gerwig.

