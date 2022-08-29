Mad Men Men S1E7: ‘Red in the Face’ [Podcast]

You got fingers in your ears? We’re talking about Mad Men! It has episodes on the side and a podcast in the middle. This week, we set our sights on ‘Red in the Face,’ the seventh episode of Season 1. Don feels like he’s living with a child, Betty’s a vegetarian sometimes, Roger parks in the wrong garage, and Pete has a special little errand he gets to run during lunch, today. How exciting for him!

In case this is your first time digging into Mad Men Men, this podcast tackles Mad Men from the perspective of someone who hasn’t really watched the show, someone who went through it once a long time ago, and a superfan who watches excessively it instead of having a functional social life. You can find our previous episodes here.

Mad Men was created by Matthew Weiner and aired on AMC from 2007 to 2015. The show stars Jon Hamm, January Jones, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Robert Morse, and many more. The opening instrumental theme heard at the beginning of this podcast is “A Beautiful Mine” by RJD2. Podcast illustration is by Jon Negroni. You can find more TYF podcasts here.

AMC

