Video Games

A Look Into Sony’s PlayStation 5 Reveal (Parody)

Sony / PlayStation Studios
Evan Griffin

Boston, Massachusetts: Evan is a 26 year old writer, film lover and gamer. Obsessively analytical, Evan will always give an honest and fair opinion with an insertion of wit where appropriate. (Who are you kidding? It’s always appropriate.)

Previous ArticleThe 100 7x04 Review: Hesperides
No Newer Articles