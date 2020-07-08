Video Games

The Last of Us Part II Review

Alexander Suffolk

Alexander Suffolk is a 20-something living a hella cool life in California. His hobbies include complaining about how little he’s writing, missing college, judging his peers, and seeking validation for his life choices. His favorite video games often involve guns, magic, or both. He has a small shrine built to George R. R. Martin. He can’t tell if he wants to be Don Draper, Walter White, or Rick Grimes when he grows up. He believes the original “Star Wars” trilogy to be the best movies ever made, period, and he’s willing to fight you over that fact. To the death. With a lightsaber.

Previous ArticleFilm Review: Mucho Mucho Amor Celebrates TV Astrologer Walter Mercado
Next ArticleHarry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Turns 20: Expanding the Wizarding World