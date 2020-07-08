Ninja goes back to his YouTube Roots

World-renowned video gamer and streamer, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has started broadcasting his gameplay on Youtube. This afternoon in a tweet, the streamer who is most notably known for playing Fortnite previewed a possible announcement before posting a YouTube video. The stream was a game of Fortnite with fellow streamers Dr Lupo, TimTheTatman, and CourageJD, which garnered over 400,000 views. This wasn’t a surprise for some as a Fortnite leaker showed an image of a posted “test” stream to his YouTube account. Fans were in speculation of where he would go next when the Microsoft streaming platform Mixer, which Ninja was apart of informed the public it would be shutting down abruptly and permanently by the end of July. The company ceased activity to promote the upcoming xCloud game streaming service.



According to esports consultant Rod “Slasher” Breslau nothing has been confirmed yet as to whether or not this is an exclusive deal with YouTube. “Ninja is currently in negotiations with streaming platforms and no exclusive deal has yet been signed, including YouTube. Today’s YouTube live stream from Ninja is all on his own. Maybe he’ll stream on Twitch too.” This is the third platform he has been on streaming his content going from Twitch, then signing an exclusive deal with Mixer , which was rumored to be in the millions following the closure he went to Youtube. Blevins started on YouTube in 2011 When he originally moved from the Amazon-owned Twitch in 2019 to Mixer, it was a big shakeup in the streaming industry as there wasn’t a rival for Twitch and bringing a public figure who is a household name in the video game world to the platform the industry will watch how you grow or in this case fall. “We started pretty far behind, in terms of where Mixer’s monthly active viewers were compared to some of the big players out there,” says Microsoft’s Head of Gaming, Phil Spencer to The Verge . Not to mention during that time, he got a brand deal with Adidas and had the first Fortnite Icon series skin . They also got other big names such as Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek and Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler. Alas, while on the platform, his viewership started to decline. In place of shutting down its operations, they partnered with Facebook Gaming. As a result, Mixer informed all partnered streamers who were on the platform they were allowed to join Facebook Gaming and would be given immediate partner status with Facebook Gaming, but Ninja and others declined saying they would either be going back to Twitch or look elsewhere.

