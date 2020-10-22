Video Games

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask’s 20th Anniversary Retrospective

Nintendo
Evan Griffin

Boston, Massachusetts: Evan is a 26 year old writer, film lover and gamer. Obsessively analytical, Evan will always give an honest and fair opinion with an insertion of wit where appropriate. (Who are you kidding? It’s always appropriate.)

Previous Article‘On the Rocks’ review : Sofia Coppola’s latest is beautifully made but unfortunately vacant
Next ArticleMegan Thee Stallion: The Voice of a Generation