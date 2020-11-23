Video Games

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ Review: Greater Expectations, Not Enough Time

miles-morales-spider-verse-suit
Sony / Insomniac / Marvel
Travis Hymas

Travis began a life obsessed with technology with his cousin's classic Game Boy and a copy of Tetris. He was horrible at it, but has yet to forget that experience. These days, Travis looks to explore the intersection of culture and technology that has come to define our world. When not thinking way too hard about this stuff, he can be found putting a few games of Magic The Gathering and being volunteered to be someone's tech support.

Previous ArticleInterview: Stephanie Perkins on modern fairy tales, zero drafts and 'Anna and The French Kiss' Collector's Edition
No Newer Articles