Go back to Neverland with this ‘Straight On Till Morning’ Excerpt

Wendy Darling is one of my favorite characters, and the magic of Peter Pan, pirate ships and lost boys, mermaids and fairy-dust is like my reading kryptonite.

In Straight On Till Morning, Wendy travels to Neverland with Captain Hook four years after first meeting Peter Pan. Up until that point, her adventures in Neverland were limited to stories she writes to occupy her time and the only thing she has to hold onto, aside from her imagination, is Peter Pan’s shadow. But Neverland isn’t as promising as the place her imagination conjured, and danger lurks in the most unexpected places. She forms a shaky alliance with a less-than enthused pixie, Tinkerbell, to save Peter Pan and stall any of Hook’s evil plans for Neverland.

After being a devoted fan of the TV series Once Upon a Time for over six seasons, I will gladly devour any twisted fairy-tale offering. When I read about Straight On Till Morning by Liz Braswell, the next book in her popular Twisted Tale series, I knew I had to take advantage of getting a sneak peek early.

Read on for an excerpt of this charming, fantastic installment in the Twisted Tale Series and be sure to check it out at your library or bookstore of choice on February 4th! Find out more information here!

Official Description: What if Wendy first traveled to Neverland . . . with Captain Hook? Sixteen-year-old Wendy Darling’s life is not what she imagined it would be. The doldrums of an empty house after her brothers have gone to school, the dull parties where everyone thinks she talks too much, and the fact that her parents have decided to send her away to Ireland as a governess-it all makes her wish things could be different. Wendy’s only real escape is in writing down tales of Never Land. After nearly meeting her hero, Peter Pan, four years earlier, she still holds on to the childhood hope that his magical home truly exists. She also holds on to his shadow. So when an opportunity to travel to Never Land via pirate ship presents itself, Wendy makes a deal with the devil. But Never Land isn’t quite the place she imagined it would be. Unexpected dangers and strange foes pop up at every turn, and a little pixie named Tinker Bell seems less than willing to help. But when Captain Hook reveals some rather permanent and evil plans for Never Land, it’s up to the two of them to save Peter Pan-and his world.

Read an excerpt below:

Download (PDF, 67KB)

About the Author: Liz Braswell spent her childhood reading fairy tales, dreaming, and going on adven­tures in the woods with her cat. After majoring in Egyptology at Brown University (and yes, she can write your name in hieroglyphs) she promptly spent the next ten years producing video games. Finally Liz caved in to fate and wrote Snow and Rx under the name Tracy Lynn, followed by the Nine Lives of Chloe King series under her real name, because by then the assassins hunting her were all dead. She is also the author of Stuffed and several other Twisted Tales, including A Whole New World, Once Upon a Dream, As Old as Time, and Part of Your World. She lives in Brooklyn with a husband, two children, a cat, a part­-time dog, three fish, and five coffee trees—one of which has already produced a rather tolerable espresso. You can email her at me@lizbraswell.com or tweet @LizBraswell or instagram @lizbraswell.