TV Reviews

‘Pantheon’ series premiere review: The future is bright in the animated science fiction drama

AMC
Phylecia Miller

Phylecia Miller is a quirky Black freelance writer and creator of the blog, Hi, Phylecia. Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, she resides in Vancouver, British Columbia, with her lovely husband and lazy tuxedo cat. Her professional experiences include working for Rotten Tomatoes and Film Independent. When she is not agonizing over her first sentence, Phylecia takes long scenic walks at Stanley Park and the VanDusen Botanical Garden. You can find her on Twitter and Instagram @hiphylecia.

Previous Article'The D'Amelio Show' 2x05-06 review: Despite the interpersonal drama, the show still lacks depth
No Newer Articles