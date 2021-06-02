Book Reviews

‘The Nature of Witches’ review: Rachel Griffin’s contemporary fantasy debut is beautiful and heartbreaking

Sourcebooks Fire
Abby Petree

Abby Petree graduated from William Jessup University with a degree in literature and creative writing. She now teaches 5th grade in Northern California. When not working, she can be found at the local Hot Topic or Barnes and Noble, buying books and band T-shirts that she probably doesn’t need, or holed up in her bedroom reading. She loves any book with complex characters, deep themes, or dragons, and hopes to publish her own someday. For now, she’s happy to just talk about books to anyone who will listen.

Previous ArticleSuperbloom interview: "We’re giving our spin to something familiar"
Next Article‘Jay’s Gay Agenda’ interview: Jason June talks queer joy and sex positivity in his YA debut