Book Features

Trope Tuesday: Why We Love the Soft Boy

Abby Petree

Abby Petree has been writing for the Young Folks’ Books section for the past two years, but she’s been overanalyzing everything she reads and watches since day one. Seriously, don’t even bring up Beauty and the Beast. Outside of this website, she teaches 6th grade English in Northern California and works as a freelance writer and social media manager on the side.

Previous Article'Hideaway' review: Wavves bring back their classic surf punk... for three songs
Next ArticleJake Benjamin Releases Velvety “Hemingway”