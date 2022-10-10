October 2022 New Book Releases: Booooks!

Happy October! Arguably, the best month (and not just because its my birthday), October was a month made for reading. Whether you’re a fan of atmospheric Autumnal reads or chilling horror, there’s a book for every reader this month. Take a peak at the list below for recommendations on the spookiest or chilling new book releases this month has to offer.

The Second Death of Edie and Violet Bond by Amanda Glaze (October 4)

Sterling/Union Square Publishing

Inspired by real teenager mediums in the 19th century, this debut novel will intrigue fans of Kerri Maniscalco and Erin Morgenstern. Chilling, suspenseful and romantic, The Second Death of Edie and Violet Bond combines all the best elements of historical fiction in this timely feminist novel.

The Sacrifice by Rin Chupeco (October 4)

Sourcebooks Fire

No one writes YA horror quite like Rin Chupeco. They’re original and thought-provoking novels are chilling and compelling and their characters unforgettable. If you liked The Squid Game or Battle Royale by Koushun Takami, you’ll love this book.

Once Upon A December by Amy E. Reichert (October 4)

Berkley

If you’d like to skip spooky season entirely, Amy E. Reichert’s will transport you to a winter wonderland. Combining a delightful Christmas market, a foodie heroine and a irresistible romance, I can’t think of a more perfect novel for the season. Personally, I was sold when I read it was a “Hallmark movie on paper,” because I love the cozy warmth of those movies and I always look for something like that in book form.

Maybe An Artist, A Graphic Memoir by Liz Montague (October 4)

Random House Studio

When Liz Montague was in her early twenties, she accomplished something few cartoonists would: she has a piece published in The New Yorker. After writing to the legacy magazine to ask why they don’t publish more inclusive art, she recommended herself for the job. This graphic memoir is the story leading up to that invitation and is witty, real–a breath of fresh air in a growing and exciting genre.

Nothing Interesting Ever Happens To Ethan Fairmont by Nick Brooks (October 4)

Union Square Kids

I love an exciting middle-grade, especially one that’s fun for all readers! Nothing Interesting Ever Happens to Ethan Fairmont has the same adventurous feel that Stranger Things or E.T. has and I’m excited to see where the series goes from here!

A Rover’s Story by Jasmine Warga (October 4)

Balzar + Bray

Ever since learning of Oppy, the lovable Mars Rover that was lost after fifteen-years and has spawned books and documentaries, I’ve been fascinated by Mars Rovers. Jasmine Warga’s novel about a fictional rover much like Oppy, is moving, wholesome and a beautiful testament to our love of inanimate objects.

Will Do Magic For Small Change by Andrea Hairston (October 11)

Tordotcom

For fans of Veronica Henry, Tochi Onyebuchi, and Nnedi Okorafor, Andrea Hairston is a must-read author. This alternate-history novel has magic, family secrets and alien science. I think science fiction and fantasy fans alike need to add this to their TBR lists.

Better Than We Found It: Conversations to Help Save the World by Frederick Joseph and Porsche Joseph (October 11)

Candlewick

Better Than We Found It is a collection of essays and interviews about the major crises effecting our country and world today. From the housing crisis to the health care crisis, transphobia and the spread of disinformation, this book is an eye-opening and important read for all ages.

Love From Mecca to Medina by S.K. Ali (October 18)

Salaam Reads

Love From A to Z by S.K. Ali was one of the first books I reviewed for The Young Folks and I really enjoyed that impactful and heartfelt read. I’m excited to revisit Adam and Zaynib once again and you should definitely put both books on your TBR–they’re timely, thoughtful and quick reads.

How To Write A Novel In 20 Pies: Sweet and Savory Tips for the Writing Life by Amy Wallen, Emil Wilson (October 18)

Andrews McMeel Publishing

Most writers have two vices: collecting notebooks we never use and hoarding craft books. In fact, a trip to a bookstore isn’t complete until I’ve picked through the writing reference section. With tips and delicious pie recipes to help you throughout the entire experience of writing and publishing a book, How To Write A Novel In 20 Pies is a unique and delightful writing book definitely deserves a prime spot on any writer and foodie’s bookshelf.

Drizzle, Dreams, and Lovestruck Things by Maya Prasad (October 18th)

Disney-Hyperion

This magical, heartwarming book takes readers on a different seasonal journey alongside four sisters in their Pacific Northwest town. Each point of view is full of love and belonging and readers will love the family dynamics of the Singh sisters as they each find love.

Frizzy by Claribel A. Ortega and illustrated by Rose Bousamra (October 18)

First Second

Claribel A. Ortega has authored some of the most inventive and fun middle-grade books. Frizzy, is her middle-grade graphic novel debut, about a young girl who’s learning to embrace her natural curls. With lovely artwork by Rose Bousamra and an important message, Frizzy is a sweet and relatable read for all ages.

Waypoints: My Scottish Journey by Sam Heughan (October 25)

Voracious

As a steadfast Outlander and Sam Heughan fan, I’m incredibly excited for this book. I’m even more excited to listen to his incredible voice in audiobook. Chronicling his twenty-six mile journey into the Scottish Highlands, Waypoints is a wise, funny and charming memoir of self-discovery from one of the best actors on TV right now.

Tastes Like Schitt: The Unofficial Schitt’s Creek Cookbook by Rachel Floyd and Hannah Floyd (October 25)

Media Lab Books

Ew, David, they made a Schitt’s Creek cookbook! I cannot express my excitement at trying out Cafe Tropical recipes while binging my favorite show. Alongside folding the cheese for the famous enchilada recipe, I cannot wait to try dishes such as “There’s a Dead Guy in Room 4-Cheese Macaroni,” “Twyla’s Meadow Harvest Smoothie,” and “Herb Ertlinger’s Wine Spritzer.”

Strike The Zither by Joan He (October 25)

Macmillan/Roaring Brook Press

A reimagined Chinese classic, Strike The Zither is an epic about found family, politics and war. Early reviews praise the masterful plot and intriguing, scheming characters. I might have to wait to read this because I hear demands are in for the second book and the first in the series isn’t even out yet!

The Mountain Was Shaken With Pain: Indigenous Americans and the Fight for Survival (October 25)

This anthology features articles, essays, letters and documents about the effects of climate change and colonization on Indigenous and Native People. This is a necessary and integral read when teaching and understanding American history and the ongoing problems that Native and Indigenous people face.