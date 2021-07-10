The 11 Best Anime of 2021 so far

It can be difficult to start watching anime when you’re just starting out considering everyone has an opinion about the best entry series to get you fully engaged with the genre (but don’t be fooled, it’s 100% Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and don’t ever let anyone tell you otherwise.) As one of the few mediums that helped me get through the dire garbage pit of a year that was 2020, I went from watching two to three series a year to having watched twenty new shows in the last year alone. What’s great about this development is getting the chance to keep up with new series that premiere on a season to season basis and while we’re entering a period where the well is beginning to thin, up until now there’s been nonstop quality content being released every month. For new fans looking to dip their fingers into the medium, there’s plenty to offer her from classic shōnen to science fiction and high fantasy, romance and sports anime and all that falls in between.

It’s worth mentioning here that, despite highlighting eleven superb shows that are undoubtedly binge worthy, we can only keep up with so much. If we’re missing a favorite series here or there, we’re only human. I’ve seen season one but am eager to jump into Meglo Box 2.0: Nomad and series such as the immensely popular Fruits Basket, Laid Back Camp and SSSS. DYNAZENON have been on a long lasting “to watch” list. It’s yet another reason why anime is so appealing – there’s always another show to jump into once you’ve finished your last. Take a look at our favorite new and returning shows of 2021 so far below.

TMS Entertainment

Dr. Stone Season 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

The first season of Dr. Stone was one of the surprise delights of 2020. Season two reunites us with Senku and friends as he continues to try and rebuild society through the power of science following an incident that left all of the world’s inhabitants petrified for thousands of years. Rivalries are reunited with thrilling results and while the the animation remains crudely drawn at times, especially in moments of overt humor, the world building, characterization, score and action remain top notch. Burning through the storyline quicker than most of its contemporaries, despite a shortened second season that left us with another cliffhanger, it’s built up enough good faith to keep us engaged until the next installment. [Ally Johnson]

Netflix

Godzilla‌ ‌Singular‌ ‌Point‌ ‌

Where to Watch: Netflix

In Godzilla SP, the combined work of studios Orange and Bones have crafted something that feels both unique in the vast canon of the King of the Monsters, but that also feels quintessential at the same time. Particularly worth highlighting is the unique Kaiju designs by former Studio Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori that take familiar creatures and create something just as strangely recognizable. The series is a bit slow to build and dry at parts – this is much more Shin Godzilla than Godzilla vs Kong – but the weird science that makes up SP’s backbone is fascinating in its own right. [Travis Hymas]

CloverWorks

Horimiya

Where to Watch: Funimation

The worst thing about the charming character study Horimiya is in how quickly it’s all over with only one season. Based on the shōnen web manga series written and illustrated by Hiroki Adachi, the series follows the burgeoning love story between the sensitive introvert Izumi Miyamura and the responsible and assertive Kyoko Hori. However, rather than delve into what some may find to be your typical character dynamics, Horimiya efficiently subverts them, not allowing their initial impressions of one another color the rest of their personalities. It’s a vibrant and sun soaked anime, with simplistic yet eye catching designs that grant each character their own place in the series. That, coupled with a terrific score and a heartfelt storyline at its center, makes for one of the more aesthetically pleasing series of the year so far. It’s truest strength though lies in the central two; it’s Miyamura’s need for self-acceptance and finding community through Hori that makes for such a winsome and empathetic story. [AJ]

MAPPA

Jujutsu‌ ‌Kaisen‌‌ ‌2nd‌ ‌Cour

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Jujitsu Kaisen went into its second half at the beginning of 2021 and did not miss a beat. While the first half of the season showed off what makes the series special, the second half is what shows how much gas this newer Shonen Jump grad has in the tank. Now that the groundwork for the rules and sides have been established, Jujutsu Kaisen can now expand both its roster and reveal the compelling intrigue and plotting happening just under the very Bleach-esque surface. That isn’t to say the gas has been let off on the action, in fact it could be argued the action in JJK is even more potent than in production studio Mappa’s other high profile work, such as the final season of Attack on Titan. [TH]

Studio Bones

My‌ ‌Hero‌ ‌Academia‌‌ ‌Season‌ ‌5‌ ‌

Where to Watch: Funimation

For the manga readers of My Hero Academia’s audience, season five of the anime is poised to be a lot of validation. This season has finally caught the show up to the big reveal of the true nature of Deku’s One For All power, which lights the fuse leading not only to the series best arc (hopefully, the anime seems to be running two arcs simultaneously) but to the series climax currently running. With that in mind, while the already aired part the season may feel like more of season four’s slowness, enjoy it – it’s going to be the last this series is poised to have. [TH]

Toei Animation

One Piece Season 20

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Definitely call it a comeback. Just a few years ago, the idea of including One Piece as one of the most engaging, thrilling anime series of the year would be laughed all the way up to Skypiea. The manga, to be clear, has maintained its position as one of the all-time Shonen masterpieces for 23 years and counting. The anime? Not so much.

Plagued with a constant, padding, year-long release cycle, the anime has suffered in quality since at least the Marineford Arc. The writing and pacing have been painfully slow and drawn out, and the animation itself has been shoddy and stilted to say the least. But starting with the Wano Arc in 2019, Toei graciously switched gears with a seriously needed upgrade in art style and (finally) a new vision for how the anime would complement the story of the manga in ways that resemble the first decade of One Piece.

Wano has been an absolute fantasia of new, beloved characters and settings that reset the long-winded franchise and make the anime feel necessary again if you want the full experience of this story. And with the recent conclusion of the Oden flashback, one of the series’ most epic and emotional journeys yet, the One Piece anime has caught back up to the wonder and world building of the manga, which already makes it one of the premiere Shonen series of 2021. [Jon Negroni]

Studio Bones

Sk8 the Infinity

Where to Watch: Funimation

We all love a good sports anime and while few can be as wonderful as the popular series Haikyu!! that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty others to explore. Case in point? The engaging and beautifully animated original series Sk8 the Infinity. Produced through the studio Bones, the show simply looks terrific, with gripping, kinetic energy in the competitions between skaters which grow increasingly engrossing each time a character defies science to earn an advantage on the other character. The heart of the story is the friendship between Reki and Langa and the understanding that you’re able to enjoy something at your own pace, even if it looks like the people closest to you are moving out of reach. The voice acting is all superb, especially from Reki’s Tasuku Hatanaka and while the show tends to lean into certain…ludicrous situations (anything to do with Adam really) the core message of finding yourself through what you love to do outweighs any of the sillier moments. [AJ]

Brain’s Base

To‌ ‌Your‌ ‌Eternity‌ ‌

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Unlike most of the series on this list, To Your Eternity really requires some heads up before recommending. Adapted from A Silent Voice creator Yoshitoki Ōima’s manga of the same name, To Your Eternity is a hard watch for reasons that should be clear if you’re familiar with that manga or film. However, it’s that same pedigree that raises this story of an immortal being left to learn about a mortal world far beyond its misery. While the overall production sits comfortably at a “passable” compared to the competition, Brain’s Base has deftly adapted the tone of Ōima’s work perfectly. [TH]

Wit Studio

Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song

Where to Watch: Funimation

Straight from the minds one might call the Avengers of the anime scene for the past decade or so comes Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song. Produced by Wit Studio (Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, Great Pretender,) written by Tappei Nagatsuki (most notably of Re:Zero fame) and Eiji Umehara (scenario writer for some more recent Pokemon movies & production on Ghost In The Shell: Standalone Complex,) Vivy has been picking up some traction amongst the scene since its debut but is still criminally underrated for all it brings to the table. Stunning visuals and choreography meet with an infectious soundtrack that you’re unlikely to detach from anywhere near your first pass. [Jordan Lee]

CloverWorks

Wonder Egg Priority

Where to Watch: Funimation

Wonder Egg Priority is a magical girl shawarma filled with psych horror, action, and some good old fashioned shoujo. While traversing some rather fragile themes like gender identity, bullying, latchkey kids, and suicide with a refreshing degree of nuance, it never feels preachy or vapid with its delivery. With the subject matter at hand, it’s not hard for things to get unsettling at times, especially taken into account how young the protagonists are. That being said, there’s a special level of care taken when exploring these darker issues that deserves to be highlighted. On top of that, an impeccable voice cast, gorgeous animation, and versatile writing made this one of my favorite watching experiences this year.[JL]

Netflix

Yasuke

Where to Watch: Netflix

Yasuke is a tribute to both the culture of hip-hop and anime, a stylistic piece of evidence that the two worlds can collide with flair. Based on the life of the real-life first African samurai, Yasuke mixes historical events with fantastical plot lines involving demons, evil priests, and giant robots. With animation by MAPPA (Jujutsu Kaijen) and an original soundtrack by Flying Lotus, Yasuke is an instant bloody classic. [Adonis Gonzalez]

