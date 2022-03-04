Movie Features

The 10 Sebastian Stan performances that explain why we stan

Searchlight Pictures
Kellie Innes

Kellie has followed her academic and personal love of history, writing, and film from Ohio to Kentucky to Massachusetts. Currently in Boston completing her MFA in Film and Television Studies, you can find Kellie always with a chai tea latte in her hand and ready to talk about anything from the latest episode of the Bachelor franchise to her thoughts on memory and identity on screen.

Previous Article‘Lulu and Milagro’s Search for Clarity’ review: Angela Velez takes readers on a cross-country road trip in her heartfelt debut
Next ArticleJaime Releases “Stay,” from Upcoming Album ‘Continuously’