Video Games News Patch : Battlefield 2042 update, the revival of Pokemon Puzzle League, and more

TYF Games writers Evan Griffin and Travis Hymas are here to provide your easy to read (and easier to listen to) patch notes of gaming news from the past week in the video games industry.

The 10 best Video Games of 2022 so far

Topics this time include the 1.1 patch update to Battlefield 2042, the 6.18 update to Final Fantasy 14 Online, the controversy around Cyberpunk 2077’s third party QA contractors breaking into the mainstream news and the Triforce reveal at the Ocarina of Time Speedrun during Summer Games Done Quick 2022

https://anchor.fm/dashboard/episode/e1l8fj1

Patch Notes: Final Fantasy XIV Online Patch 6.8 Causes Roleplay Community Explosion and Ad Debacle:

The latest technical patch 6.18 brings the long awaited ability to jump world servers and as a result, the worlds in game most commonly occupied by the roleplay community have begun to bar the gates to keep “tourists” from taking up valued space in the server. The community in the same server has also taken heat this week for active promotion of mods in the game and using Square Enix’s copyright by promoting an in-server night club using assets from the game on billboards in California and Texas. Square Enix issued a request to take the advertisements down.

Via Eurogamer.com, Gamesradar.com



Upcoming Releases:

Stray (PS5, PS4, PC) – July 19

Releasing this week (July 19th) – the platinum trophy leaked, and the game will allow you to 100% the game with actions such as promoting you to meow over 100 times, jump 500 times and territorially piss on stuff

Via exophase.com

Pokemon Puzzle League on Nintendo Switch Online (North America) – July 15

The Switch’s online service is going to be updated with a classic banger with Pokemon Puzzle League for N64 this weekend. This release is notable for

The first game for the service not shown already at the N64 app’s announcement The first time USA gets a game where japan does not. They will instead receive 2 Custom Robo titles that never got localized in the US. A game rescued from licensing hell due to featuring the voice actors of the original Pokemon anime dub, who had been replaced many years ago now.

Via Nintendo, Wario64

God of War Ragnarok (PS5, PS4, PC) – Nov 9

The conclusion in Santa Monica Studios’ nordic duology-sequel series, after months of anticipation and speculation, now has a release date. The Announcement comes only a week or so after the Bloomberg report suggested it was supposed to, however in the interim, aggressive fanatics for some reason believed that they’d get the information they wanted by harassing a female member of Santa Monica staff with heinous DMs. Cory Barlog and just about most others who actively engage in social media disparaged these abusive messages because thats the absolute minimum of human decency we should be expecting in the dystopian future we live in. And yet.

Via Playstation Blog, Twitter.com

Easter Eggs: Summer Games Done Quick 2022: Ocarina of Time’s Triforce Beta64 Rumor Brought to Life

Speedrunners with a TASbot to inject code from controller inputs. By using specific inputs the game’s beta content was unlocked including starfox arwing, mask powers, the full song of time, the unicorn fairy fountain and original great fairy design and the triforce, which hasn’t been seen ever officially in the games code before.

Explanation of how the arbitrary data was loaded in to perform the glitch and custom content here thanks to this channel being given early access to the build

Finally Obtaining the Triforce in Ocarina of Time: Triforce Percent Explained: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qBK1sq1BQ2Q

News: Is Quantic Lab’s QA quota policy actually to blame for how Cyberpunk 2077 launched?

Allegedly, based on a youtuber’s expose who was then quoted by a piece in Forbes, a whistleblower claims that the workplace structure of Quantic Lab as a third party quality assurance team drowned the bug report list in low effort or vanity based tickets instead of game breaking issues.

Quantic Lab has put out a statement denying the claims, issuing a statement for Forbes. CD Project Red has yet to comment on this, but as we discussed in the podcast, we feel that the structure of this games development, or any AAA development, creates a systematic need for outsourced or third party entities like Quantic Lab, and these failures are more symptomatic of an endless feeding of contract based work in tech than anything having to do with the game itself.

Via Forbes, Via Quantic Lab, Via Upper Echelon Gaming

News: Digital Purchases Disappearing:

While everyone has been ringing the bell on the false alarm regarding Ubisoft and its delisting and suspected removal of Assassin’s Creed Liberation from Steam libraries, Sony is quietly removing purchased movies by Studio Canal and Lionsgate from the PS store in Austria and Germany due to licensing expiration.

Via Variety

Patch Notes: Battlefield 2042 is finally fixed after update 1.1?

DICE has released a true 1.1 patch, causing many to jest that it’s now “out of early access.” The fix was done by removing 120 player mode and bringing it back down to 64, rolling back one of the biggest features the game was intended to have. Now they’re truncating the bloated maps to accommodate fewer players one stage at a time, and the most powerful guns in the game are being buffed instead of nerfed. Meanwhile, season pass content is being completely canceled without offers to refund. Are there really no consequences to pre ordered Battle Passes going unfulfilled in AAA games?

Via EA.com