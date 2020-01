Miami Screening Giveaway: See DOLITTLE early and for free

Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures invites you to meet a hero unlike any other: Robert Downey Jr is Dolittle! We are excited to offer our readers a chance to see the new family animal adventure. Watch the trailer below and learn how you can register for a pair of passes to see Dolittle at an advance screening in Miami.

Click on the link below to register for a free pair of passes to see Dolittle.

These passes are only available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Saturday, January 11 – 10:00 AM

AMC Sunset Place– 5701 Sunset Dr. South Miami, FL 33143

Seating is not guaranteed. We suggest arriving to the theater early.

Dolittle opens in theaters January 17. Read more about the film:

Robert Downey Jr. electrifies one of literature’s most enduring characters in a vivid reimagining of the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals: Dolittle.

After losing his wife (Kasia Smutniak) seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company.

But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.

The doctor is joined on his quest by a young, self-appointed apprentice (Dunkirk‘s Harry Collett) and a raucous coterie of animal friends, including an anxious gorilla (Oscar® winner Rami Malek), an enthusiastic but bird-brained duck (Oscar® winner Octavia Spencer), a bickering duo of a cynical ostrich (The Big Sick‘s Kumail Nanjiani) and an upbeat polar bear (John Cena, Bumblebee) and a headstrong parrot (Oscar® winner Emma Thompson), who serves as Dolittle’s most trusted advisor and confidante.

The film also stars Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen (The Queen), Oscar® winner Jim Broadbent and Carmen Laniado (FX’s A Christmas Carol) and voice performances from Tom Holland, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Oscar® winner Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour, Jason Mantzoukas and Craig Robinson.

Directed by Academy Award® winner Stephen Gaghan (Syriana, Traffic), Dolittle is produced by Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum under their Roth/Kirschenbaum Films (Alice in Wonderland, Maleficent) and Susan Downey (Sherlock Holmes franchise, The Judge) for Team Downey. The screen story is by Thomas Shepherd and the screenplay is by Stephen Gaghan and Dan Gregor (CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) & Doug Mand (CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). The film is executive produced by Robert Downey Jr., Sarah Bradshaw (Last Christmas, Maleficent), Zachary Roth (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) and Jonathan Liebesman (director, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles).

Universal Pictures presents, in association with Perfect World Pictures, a Roth/Kirschenbaum Films/Team Downey production, a film by Stephen Gaghan: Dolittle.

#DolittleMovie