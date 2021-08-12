Watch the latest trailer for ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’

20th Century Studios may have released the Everybody’s Talking About Jamie official trailer 10 months ago portraying Jamie (Max Harwood), an out sixteen-year-old, as an outsider from the rest of his peers. But on Aug. 10, Amazon Prime Video released the latest trailer of this upcoming musical, which shows Jamie with a support system and working towards his dream: performing.

In the new trailer, we see Jamie in a new light, without all of the judgement from his peers just because of his sexuality. In the trailer, Jamie daydreams about dancing with a full-face of makeup and putting on a show, finally acting like himself instead of how others expect him to. Later, we see Jamie telling his best friend (Lauren Patel) his secret: his desire to become a drag queen. Luckily for him, his friends and mother support him and his dreams. He even finds a mentor along the way to help him along his journey.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is directed by debut director Jonathan Butterell, screen-played by Tom MacRae (Kolmistaan,) and produced by Mark Herbert (Little Birds,) Peter Carlton (Little Birds,) and Arnon Milchan (The Beast Must Die.) The musical stars Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, Sharon Horgan, and Richard E. Grant. The film is based off of the play Everybody’s Talking About Jamie by Dan Gillespie and Tom MacRae, inspired by the 2011 documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16.

Check out the official synopsis below:

Inspired by true events, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie follows Jamie New (Max Harwood), a teenager from Sheffield, who dreams of life on stage. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after they leave school, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition to become a fierce and proud drag queen. His best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel) and his loving mum (Sarah Lancashire) shower him with endless support, while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Richard E. Grant) mentors him toward his debut stage performance. But Jamie also has to contend with an unsupportive father (Ralph Ineson), an uninspired careers advisor (Sharon Horgan), and some ignorant school kids who attempt to rain on his sensational parade. In rousing and colorful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to overcome prejudice, be more accepting, and to step out of the darkness into the spotlight.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is slated to be released on Amazon Prime globally Sept. 17.