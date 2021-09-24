Debby Ryan and Lucy Frye are 200-year-old vampires in ‘Night Teeth’ teaser

For a cliché to woo the audience, the acting should amaze the audience, and the content should be executed well. Netflix takes up that challenge in their new project: Night Teeth, an upcoming vampire film. The official trailer was released Sept. 22.

Directed by Adam Randall (I See You), Night Teeth stars well-known faces. Debby Ryan (from Jessie, and later, Insatiable) and Lucy Frye (famous for her role in Vampire Academy) play two young vampires hopping from party to party in Los Angeles. The two vamps get a ride all night from the young (and clueless) human college student, Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr).

Night Teeth also stars Raúl Castillo, Alfie Allen, Alexander Ludwig, Sydney Sweeney, and Megan Fox.

Official synopsis:

To earn some extra cash, quirky college student Benny (Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.) moonlights as a chauffeur for one night. His task: drive two mysterious young women (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) around Los Angeles for a night of party hopping. Taken captive by his clients’ charm, he soon learns that his passengers have their own plans for him – and an insatiable thirst for blood. As his night spins out of control, Benny is thrust into the middle of a clandestine war that pits rival tribes of vampires against the protectors of the human world, led by his brother (Raúl Castillo), who will stop at nothing to send them back into the shadows. With sunrise fast approaching, Benny is forced to choose between fear and temptation if he wants to stay alive and save the City of Angels.

Night Teeth will start streaming on Netflix Oct. 20. Here is the trailer.

