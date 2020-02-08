Music Reviews

Album Review: Kesha – “High Road”

kesha high road album review
RCA Records
Beth Winchester

Beth is a pop culture lover currently resident of Maryland, and a past resident of Rochester, Prague and New Orleans. Her favorite musician is Jenny Lewis and her favorite TV show is "Mad Men," and she isn't sure what that says about her.

Previous ArticleAlbum Review: Drive-By Truckers - "The Unraveling"
Next ArticleAlbum Review: Dan Deacon - "Mystic Familiar"