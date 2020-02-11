Hamilton Leithauser Returns With A New Single ‘Here They Come’

It has been over two years since we’ve last heard of Hamilton Leithauser’s new work, but as of recently, he has been blessing us in small doses. It all starts with Episode One: Here They Come. The almost 3-minute teaser for the anticipated release sees the singer get punched by the one and only Ethan Hawke. The two gentlemen put an Oscar-worthy performance on display. In the short clip Leithauser, unsure about the appropriateness of his new song, turns to his friend (Ethan Hawke) for advice and in return gets a glass bottle smashed against his head.

The ex-vocalist of The Walkmen does not beat around the bush, saying “all of the songs on my new record are about people. Individual, real people”. This particular release deals with Leithauser’s friend who seems unable to face his struggles, instead, finding comfort in a dimly lit movie theatre. Hamilton Leithauser managed to turn this set into an alternative/indie prose, which became his latest single ‘Here They Come’. The singing is chaperoned by a collection of strings and frequently changing tones, with the percussions joining in halfway through.

One thing is for sure, we’ll be waiting for Episode 2 of this story and, hopefully, the wait won’t be too long. In the meantime, you can check out ‘Here They Come’ below: