Music Premiere: Elektragaaz Releases third EP in series

Multi-fusion electronic outfit Elektragaaz introduces The Synaesthetic Picture Show Now Playing Part 3 via AIS Records and The Orchard.

Following on the heels of Part 1 and 2, Part 3 of The Synaesthetic Picture Show Now Playing dishes out spectacular, fanciful soundscapes teeming with vibrant coloration and rich sonic images.

Elektragaaz is the brainchild of a group of New York musicians and the enigmatic Frisian composer known only as Poppo Redband. Launched in 2017, Elektragaaz exists in two simultaneous worlds, one real, the other virtual.

In the real world, the members of Elektragaaz merge their talents in the studio. In the virtual world, Reband, a wanna-be game developer, has created a fictional Elektragaaz, a gang of superheroes deploying musical weapons of mass destruction. This band of warriors comes together to recapture the City of Music from the evil musicians, including the Moforkians, the Krisghouls, the Bangolice, the Rockerdead, the Lumpergens, and the dreaded Puristas.

Encompassing six tracks, The Synaesthetic Picture Show Now Playing, Pt. 3 begins with “Dancing With Evil Intent,” opening on dark colors riding a rumbling rhythm of syncopated percussion. As exotic leitmotifs intermingle and weave a gleaming, mysterious web of sound, the tune shivers with portentous savors.

Entry points include “Sebastian’s Apple,” which blends sparkling coloration with mystical Eastern accents and a lighthearted rhythm into a contagious percolating tune. “The Ghost of Ozymandias” travels on a crisp rhythm capped by polychromatic tendrils gliding overhead as a finessed, luminous guitar, vaguely reminiscent of Tommy Bolin, infuses the song with lustrous hues.

A variety of genres are discernable on The Synaesthetic Picture Show Now Playing, Pt. 3, ranging from the sizzle of jazz, baroque aromas, the smooth elongated flows of prog-rock, the energy of dance, and the heft of alt-rock.

Imaginative and innovative, The Synaesthetic Picture Show Now Playing, Pt. 3 exudes the tasty frisson of neo-prototypic chic from ten years in the future.

