Lyric Video Premiere: My Silent Bravery Unveils “Spark Up the Fire”

My Silent Bravery debuts the lyric video, “Spark Up the Fire,” a song now in the Top 20 on Germany’s alternative charts.

Talking about “Spark Up the Fire,” My Silent Bravery shares, “I knew I wanted a reggae-inspired track on the record. My previous reggae cuts ‘To Give (feat Matisyahu) and ‘Drunk off the Sun’ are not only a couple of my own favorite tracks but fan favorites as well. When I first heard the beat that Russell and Sanjoy were working on for this song, I believe the first thing I said was ‘this song is fire!’ I think that was the spark we needed, as the song came together very quickly and organically when Mitchell and I wrote the lyrics. It just felt really good, like a summer anthem, and hot!”

Produced by Russell Ali and Sanjoy Deb, “Spark Up the Fire” was co-written with Mitchell Rose. Recording took place at West Coast Customs Studios, the home of television’s Pimp My Ride.

My Silent Bravery, aka Matthew Wade, has released seven albums and shared the stage with Bryan Adams, Billy Idol, Daughtry, John Waite, The Wailers, Candlebox, and Rusted Root, as well as having his music featured on Criminal Minds, One Tree Hill, MTV’s Real World, CBS’s People’s Choice Awards, NBC’s Last Call with Carson Daly, Bad Girls Club, and American Pickers.

Three of My Silent Bravery’s singles, from his album, Willing to Try, charted on Billboard, including “Got It Going On,” which held the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot Singles chart for two and a half months. Sans backing from a major label, the international success of My Silent Bravery demonstrates the clout of indie artists.

“Spark Up the Fire” rolls out on a cool, tropical drum shuffle topped by delicious reggae savors – skiffing guitars, a reverberating bassline, and polished textures. Matt’s crème de la crème vocals imbue the lyrics with quixotic flavors, revealing the thrill and passion of love.

A bona fide feel-good tune, “Spark Up the Fire” conjures up the heady sensation of cruising in a convertible along the Pacific Coast Highway on a warm summer’s day.

