Album Review: Jhelisa Releases ‘7 Keys V.1 & V.2’

Soul/jazz artist Jhelisa recently dropped 7 Keys V.1 & V.2 via Dorado Records, a concept album based on ancient eastern music and modern sounds, where the 7 keys of the music scale and sonic frequencies align with the chakras.

Born in Mississippi, Jhelisa moved to London, where during the ‘90s she signed with Dorado Records, who gave her total artistic freedom, followed by releasing Galactic Rush and Language Electric to vast applause. Her music, a blend of trip-hop, jazz, avant-garde, gospel, and soul, bolsters her rich, sensuous voice.

On 7 Keys V.1 & V.2, at once numinous and thrumming with dense leitmotifs, Jhelisa dazzles listeners with celestial music.

Highlights include “Solar Plexus E 320 Hz,” opening on wavering gonging tones, followed by emerging layers of mysterious resonance topped by Jhelisa’s velvety, seductive voice, imbuing the tune with ethereal textures.

The V.2 edition of “Solar Plexus E 320” adds muted rumbling drums, injecting the tune with darker textures. Jhelisa’s voice, more distinct and fuller, merges with dazzling harmonies, filling the song with plush sonic filaments.

“Throat Ether G. 384 Hz” offers sparkling tones flowing into dark, heavy throbbing timbres as Jhelisa’s divine voice gives the music wafting filaments of soft suffusions. As her voice gathers translucent textures, the song hums with exotic savors.

“Pineal Insight A. 426 Hz” begins with a luscious flute, followed by rushing susurrations topped by thick droning colors, as if standing on a rock listening to ocean waves. Radiant vocals, soft and gentle, infuse the harmonics with rising and ebbing leitmotifs.

“OM B. 480 Hz V.2” rides a potent rhythmic pulse made up of a thumping kick drum and cavernous bassline. Hefty pulsations give the tune scrumptious fluxions as syncopated percussion provides gleaming accents.

“8N All” travels on lingering coloration, pulsating with oscillating shimmers. Jhelisa’s voice, distant and aching with glorious tones, imbues the song with iridescent timbres.

Both V.1 and V.2 go beyond superb and enter the realm of ineffable, rippling with glorious heartbeat-like throbs, as well as amazing spherical textures.

