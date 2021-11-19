Music Video Premiere: Catnyp Unleashes “Game The System”

Missoula, Montana-based alternative artist Catnyp, aka Henderson K. Shatner, unveils the new music video, “Game The System,” a track from his upcoming 14-track collection, entitled Catnyp IIII, slated to drop April 22, 2022.

Talking about the album, Shatner shares, “My ex provided some unsolicited advice that set the tone for this album. She said, ‘get back to your quirk-pop rock roots.’”

The album is stripped down to only the essentials: guitar, bass, drums, and vocals. Like Paul McCartney, Shatner decided to play all the instruments, learning drums, followed by recording the instrumentals, followed by lyrics and melodies, and finally tracking vocals.

“It was scary staring at a blank screen with a cup of coffee, trying to write lyrics to so many instrumentals in such a short amount of time. It definitely gave the album a certain cohesiveness that might not be there if everything had been written and recorded in a more typically organic manner,” Shatner says. “It also allowed for some fearless experimentation in vocal styles.”

Shatner started out in the Denver music scene, followed by working and living in Australia, Sweden, and the UK. He formed the surf-goth band Brand Violet, which signed with Some Bizarre Records. He formed Catnyp in 2015. The band is made up of a revolving cast of musicians. Appearing on Catnyp IIII are Emily Dolan Davies, and Ian Weckler.

“Game The System” opens on an alt-rock-flavored melody tinted by new wave savors. A syncopated rhythm and fat bassline give the beat a rococo feel as falsetto vocals blend with exaggerated, echoing tones to fashion a song vaguely reminiscent of the Talking Heads crossed with NIN.

Shot in black and white, the video is a trip, depicting a variety of characters played by Shatner, performing in what appears to be a basement bedroom.

Innovative and inimitable, Catnyp fearlessly blends an array of stylistic elements into unique music.

